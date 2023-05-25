Zenith Fibres Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.54 crore, down 44.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.54 crore in March 2023 down 44.89% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 149.24% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 106.02% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

Zenith Fibres shares closed at 63.08 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.72% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.