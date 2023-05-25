English
    Zenith Fibres Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.54 crore, down 44.89% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Fibres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.54 crore in March 2023 down 44.89% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 149.24% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 106.02% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    Zenith Fibres shares closed at 63.08 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.72% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.

    Zenith Fibres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.5412.2915.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.5412.2915.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.038.3510.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.39-0.200.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.711.080.97
    Depreciation0.200.220.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.722.652.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.730.200.34
    Other Income0.480.550.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.250.750.59
    Interest0.040.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.280.730.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.280.730.56
    Tax-0.060.200.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.230.530.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.230.530.46
    Equity Share Capital3.943.943.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.571.341.16
    Diluted EPS-0.571.341.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.571.341.16
    Diluted EPS-0.571.341.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade #Zenith Fibres
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am