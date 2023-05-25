Zenith Fibres Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.54 crore, down 44.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Fibres are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.54 crore in March 2023 down 44.89% from Rs. 15.50 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 down 149.24% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 106.02% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.
Zenith Fibres shares closed at 63.08 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.72% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.
|Zenith Fibres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.54
|12.29
|15.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.54
|12.29
|15.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.03
|8.35
|10.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.39
|-0.20
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.71
|1.08
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.22
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.72
|2.65
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|0.20
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.55
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.75
|0.59
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|0.73
|0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|0.73
|0.56
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.20
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.53
|0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.53
|0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|3.94
|3.94
|3.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|1.34
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|1.34
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|1.34
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|1.34
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited