    Zenith Fibres Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 61.95% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Fibres are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in June 2023 down 61.95% from Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 134.34% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 114.57% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

    Zenith Fibres shares closed at 68.52 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.25% over the last 12 months.

    Zenith Fibres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.598.5414.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.598.5414.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.496.0310.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.32-0.39-0.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.031.710.98
    Depreciation0.200.200.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.481.722.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.94-0.730.79
    Other Income0.520.480.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.251.27
    Interest0.010.040.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.43-0.281.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.43-0.281.26
    Tax-0.11-0.060.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.32-0.230.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.32-0.230.94
    Equity Share Capital3.943.943.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.572.37
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.572.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.82-0.572.37
    Diluted EPS-0.82-0.572.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

