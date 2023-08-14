Zenith Fibres Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore, down 61.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.59 crore in June 2023 down 61.95% from Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 134.34% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 114.57% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2022.

Zenith Fibres shares closed at 68.52 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.65% returns over the last 6 months and 22.25% over the last 12 months.