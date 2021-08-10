Zenith Fibres Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, up 321.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in June 2021 up 321.44% from Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021 up 764.02% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021 up 4525% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

Zenith Fibres EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2020.

Zenith Fibres shares closed at 67.65 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 68.91% returns over the last 6 months and 102.24% over the last 12 months.