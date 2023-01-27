Zenith Fibres Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Fibres are:Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in December 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 3.4% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 2.02% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.
Zenith Fibres EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2021.
|Zenith Fibres shares closed at 82.60 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.37% returns over the last 6 months and 32.16% over the last 12 months.
|Zenith Fibres
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.29
|15.23
|10.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.29
|15.23
|10.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.35
|9.29
|7.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.20
|0.23
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.08
|1.03
|0.85
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.23
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.65
|2.82
|2.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|1.64
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.52
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.75
|2.15
|0.75
|Interest
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.73
|2.12
|0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.73
|2.12
|0.73
|Tax
|0.20
|0.53
|0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.53
|1.60
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.53
|1.60
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|3.94
|3.94
|3.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|4.05
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|4.05
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.34
|4.05
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.34
|4.05
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited