    Zenith Fibres Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 21.52% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Fibres are:Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in December 2022 up 21.52% from Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 3.4% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 2.02% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2021.
    Zenith Fibres EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2021.Zenith Fibres shares closed at 82.60 on January 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 47.37% returns over the last 6 months and 32.16% over the last 12 months.
    Zenith Fibres
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.2915.2310.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.2915.2310.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.359.297.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.200.23-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.030.85
    Depreciation0.220.230.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.652.822.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.201.640.28
    Other Income0.550.520.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.752.150.75
    Interest0.020.030.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.732.120.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.732.120.73
    Tax0.200.530.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.531.600.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.531.600.51
    Equity Share Capital3.943.943.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.344.051.30
    Diluted EPS1.344.051.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.344.051.30
    Diluted EPS1.344.051.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited