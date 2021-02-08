Zenith Fibres Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore, down 16.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.14 crore in December 2020 down 16.37% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2020 down 38.62% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2020 down 4.23% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2019.

Zenith Fibres EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2019.

Zenith Fibres shares closed at 41.40 on February 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 6 months and -7.59% over the last 12 months.