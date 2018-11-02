Zenith Birla Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.69 crore, up 40.95% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 37.69 crore in September 2018 up 40.95% from Rs. 26.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.53 crore in September 2018 down 525.91% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.12 crore in September 2018 down 5287.88% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2017.

Zenith Birla shares closed at 0.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -44.44% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.