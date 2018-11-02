Zenith Birla Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.69 crore, up 40.95% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Birla India are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.69 crore in September 2018 up 40.95% from Rs. 26.74 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 20.53 crore in September 2018 down 525.91% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.12 crore in September 2018 down 5287.88% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2017.
Zenith Birla shares closed at 0.75 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -44.44% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zenith Birla India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.69
|29.48
|26.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.69
|29.48
|26.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.26
|24.48
|17.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.15
|0.57
|2.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-1.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.24
|1.69
|1.92
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.50
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.61
|9.67
|5.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.07
|-8.43
|-1.56
|Other Income
|0.45
|1.24
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.62
|-7.19
|-1.47
|Interest
|1.75
|1.69
|1.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.37
|-8.88
|-3.28
|Exceptional Items
|-0.16
|-0.09
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.53
|-8.97
|-3.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.53
|-8.97
|-3.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.53
|-8.97
|-3.28
|Equity Share Capital
|131.28
|131.28
|131.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.68
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.68
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.68
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.68
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
