Zenith Birla Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 33.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zenith Birla India are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in December 2018 up 33.88% from Rs. 27.69 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2018 down 396.02% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2018 down 54.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2017.
Zenith Birla shares closed at 0.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.85% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zenith Birla India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.07
|37.69
|27.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.07
|37.69
|27.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.04
|17.26
|18.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.25
|1.15
|1.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.02
|2.24
|1.91
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.50
|1.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.76
|34.61
|3.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|-19.07
|0.13
|Other Income
|-1.20
|0.45
|-0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-18.62
|--
|Interest
|1.70
|1.75
|1.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.40
|-20.37
|-1.74
|Exceptional Items
|-6.33
|-0.16
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.73
|-20.53
|-1.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.73
|-20.53
|-1.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.73
|-20.53
|-1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|131.28
|131.28
|131.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.16
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.16
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.16
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.16
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited