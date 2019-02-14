Zenith Birla Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 33.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in December 2018 up 33.88% from Rs. 27.69 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2018 down 396.02% from Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2018 down 54.29% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2017.

Zenith Birla shares closed at 0.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.33% returns over the last 6 months and -51.85% over the last 12 months.