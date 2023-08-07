Zen Technologies hits upper circuit after stellar Q1 show

Zen Technologies' revenue from operations soared 257 percent to Rs 132.45 crore.

Shares of Zen Technologies were locked in upper circuit on August 7 after the military training and anti-drone solutions provider posted a multi-fold jump in net profit for the quarter ended June and also confirmed fresh orders worth Rs 202 crore.

At 10.35 am, shares of the company were trading 9.99 percent up at Rs 674.75 – their 52-week high.

In a regulatory filing on August 5, Zen Technologies said consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 soared 532 per cent to Rs 47.08 crore, compared to Rs 7.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations soared 257 percent to Rs 132.45 crore, from Rs 37.07 crore in Q1 FY23.

"During this quarter, we secured new orders amounting to approximately Rs 202 crore. Additionally, in July 2023, we bagged orders worth around Rs 500 crore. This brings our cumulative order book position to Rs 1,000 crore, a figure that exceeds the cumulative turnover of the last whole decade," it said.

“Zen Technologies' performance for Q1FY24 has set a new record for us in terms of revenue and profitability. This strong performance in the quarter was driven by the successful execution of a significant part of the simulation export and domestic anti-drone orders.

"The inherent operating leverage of our business model came to the fore this quarter, evident in EBITDA of 51 percent," the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said.

He added that the company’s investment in R&D reached an all-time high of nearly Rs 19 crore, significantly higher than the average of Rs 12-14 crore spent in the last five years.

As of June 2023, promoters held 57.45 percent stake in the firm, while FPIs owned 3.47 percent, resident individuals 32.14 percent, among others.

Shares of Zen Technologies are up 260 percent this year till date.

