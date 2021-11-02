Zen Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore, up 53.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore in September 2021 up 53.05% from Rs. 10.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021 up 10.24% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2021 down 29.15% from Rs. 2.95 crore in September 2020.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2020.

Zen Tech shares closed at 212.70 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 190.18% returns over the last 6 months and 198.53% over the last 12 months.