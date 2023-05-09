English
    Zen Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore, up 364.41% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore in March 2023 up 364.41% from Rs. 15.97 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2023 up 1133.64% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.49 crore in March 2023 up 959.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022.
    Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.Zen Tech shares closed at 307.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.12% returns over the last 6 months and 73.38% over the last 12 months.
    Zen Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.1432.9315.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.1432.9315.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.2226.336.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.70-16.53-4.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.245.024.12
    Depreciation1.381.120.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.089.7610.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.927.24-1.00
    Other Income0.191.912.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.119.151.60
    Interest0.330.450.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.788.700.99
    Exceptional Items--2.00-0.28
    P/L Before Tax24.7810.700.71
    Tax7.513.12-0.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.277.581.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.277.581.40
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.160.950.18
    Diluted EPS2.060.920.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.160.950.18
    Diluted EPS2.060.920.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm