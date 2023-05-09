Zen Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore, up 364.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 74.14 crore in March 2023 up 364.41% from Rs. 15.97 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2023 up 1133.64% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.49 crore in March 2023 up 959.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022.
Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.
|Zen Tech shares closed at 307.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 51.12% returns over the last 6 months and 73.38% over the last 12 months.
|Zen Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.14
|32.93
|15.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.14
|32.93
|15.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.22
|26.33
|6.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.70
|-16.53
|-4.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.24
|5.02
|4.12
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.12
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.08
|9.76
|10.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.92
|7.24
|-1.00
|Other Income
|0.19
|1.91
|2.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.11
|9.15
|1.60
|Interest
|0.33
|0.45
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|24.78
|8.70
|0.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.00
|-0.28
|P/L Before Tax
|24.78
|10.70
|0.71
|Tax
|7.51
|3.12
|-0.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|17.27
|7.58
|1.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|17.27
|7.58
|1.40
|Equity Share Capital
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|0.95
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|2.06
|0.92
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.16
|0.95
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|2.06
|0.92
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited