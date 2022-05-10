Zen Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore, down 15.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.97 crore in March 2022 down 15.59% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 up 5.61% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2022 down 20.63% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

Zen Tech shares closed at 177.50 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)