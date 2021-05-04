Zen Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore, up 1.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.91 crore in March 2021 up 1.09% from Rs. 18.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2021 down 92.56% from Rs. 17.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2021 up 13.31% from Rs. 2.78 crore in March 2020.

Zen Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2020.

Zen Tech shares closed at 73.20 on May 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.13% returns over the last 6 months and 91.37% over the last 12 months.