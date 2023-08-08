Zen Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore, up 298.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore in June 2023 up 298.53% from Rs. 33.23 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.13 crore in June 2023 up 474.19% from Rs. 8.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.80 crore in June 2023 up 414.2% from Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2022.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

Zen Tech shares closed at 674.85 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 241.09% returns over the last 6 months and 246.88% over the last 12 months.