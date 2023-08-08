English
    Zen Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore, up 298.53% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore in June 2023 up 298.53% from Rs. 33.23 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.13 crore in June 2023 up 474.19% from Rs. 8.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.80 crore in June 2023 up 414.2% from Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2022.

    Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2022.

    Zen Tech shares closed at 674.85 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 241.09% returns over the last 6 months and 246.88% over the last 12 months.

    Zen Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.4574.1433.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.4574.1433.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.1721.227.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.29-0.701.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.688.244.67
    Depreciation1.461.380.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1419.088.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.7124.9210.31
    Other Income2.630.192.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.3425.1112.46
    Interest0.350.330.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.9824.7811.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.9824.7811.87
    Tax19.857.513.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.1317.278.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.1317.278.21
    Equity Share Capital8.407.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.812.161.03
    Diluted EPS5.652.061.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.812.161.03
    Diluted EPS5.652.061.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zen Tech #Zen Technologies
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:33 am

