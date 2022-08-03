Zen Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.23 crore, up 263.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.23 crore in June 2022 up 263.95% from Rs. 9.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.21 crore in June 2022 up 2501.67% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.38 crore in June 2022 up 1839.13% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Zen Tech shares closed at 193.35 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.23% returns over the last 6 months and 105.80% over the last 12 months.