Zen Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore, up 119.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore in June 2021 up 119.38% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 50.16% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021 up 445% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Zen Tech shares closed at 96.95 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)