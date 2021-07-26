Zen Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore, up 119.38% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore in June 2021 up 119.38% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 up 50.16% from Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2021 up 445% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.
Zen Tech shares closed at 96.95 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)
|Zen Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.13
|18.91
|4.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.13
|18.91
|4.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.86
|4.89
|0.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.41
|-0.70
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.24
|4.02
|2.73
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.98
|1.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.49
|8.35
|2.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|1.37
|-1.91
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.80
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|2.17
|-1.21
|Interest
|0.14
|0.25
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|1.91
|-1.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|1.91
|-1.32
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.59
|-0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|1.33
|-0.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|1.33
|-0.69
|Equity Share Capital
|7.95
|7.95
|7.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.17
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.17
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|0.17
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|0.17
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited