Zen Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.93 crore, up 166.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.93 crore in December 2022 up 166.51% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2022 up 6304.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2022 up 416.08% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.