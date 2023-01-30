English
    Zen Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.93 crore, up 166.51% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.93 crore in December 2022 up 166.51% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2022 up 6304.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2022 up 416.08% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.9321.1312.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.9321.1312.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.338.574.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.53-7.02-1.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.024.863.82
    Depreciation1.120.960.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.769.345.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.244.420.10
    Other Income1.912.800.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.157.221.07
    Interest0.450.650.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.706.580.64
    Exceptional Items2.00----
    P/L Before Tax10.706.580.64
    Tax3.122.000.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.584.580.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.584.580.12
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.580.01
    Diluted EPS0.920.570.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.580.01
    Diluted EPS0.920.570.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited