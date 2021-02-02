Zen Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 50.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in December 2020 down 50.95% from Rs. 32.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2020 down 74.34% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2020 down 68.7% from Rs. 15.27 crore in December 2019.

Zen Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.36 in December 2019.

Zen Tech shares closed at 87.15 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.97% returns over the last 6 months and 54.66% over the last 12 months.