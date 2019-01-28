Zen Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 34.04 crore, up 283.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.04 crore in December 2018 up 283.13% from Rs. 8.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.11 crore in December 2018 up 3877.76% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.07 crore in December 2018 up 839.77% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2017.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2017.

Zen Tech shares closed at 83.60 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.11% returns over the last 6 months and -33.68% over the last 12 months.