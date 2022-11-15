Zen Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.41 crore, up 112.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.41 crore in September 2022 up 112.08% from Rs. 15.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2022 up 865.36% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2022 up 1493.9% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

Zen Tech shares closed at 200.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -8.89% over the last 12 months.