    Zen Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.41 crore, up 112.08% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.41 crore in September 2022 up 112.08% from Rs. 15.75 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in September 2022 up 865.36% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in September 2022 up 1493.9% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

    Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2021.

    Zen Tech shares closed at 200.30 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -8.89% over the last 12 months.

    Zen Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.4137.0715.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.4137.0715.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.989.202.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.410.650.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.267.104.89
    Depreciation1.371.631.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.679.327.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.569.17-1.33
    Other Income3.152.170.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7011.34-0.36
    Interest0.700.650.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.0110.69-0.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.0110.69-0.63
    Tax3.383.660.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.637.03-0.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.637.03-0.74
    Minority Interest-1.980.43--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.657.46-0.74
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.94-0.09
    Diluted EPS0.700.91--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.710.94-0.09
    Diluted EPS0.700.91--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

