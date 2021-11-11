Zen Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore, up 27.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore in September 2021 up 27.53% from Rs. 12.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021 down 194.58% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021 down 75.45% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2020.

Zen Tech shares closed at 219.50 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 197.83% returns over the last 6 months and 207.21% over the last 12 months.