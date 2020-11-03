Zen Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.35 crore, down 74.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.35 crore in September 2020 down 74.04% from Rs. 47.59 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2020 down 94.56% from Rs. 14.34 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2020 down 84.78% from Rs. 21.94 crore in September 2019.

Zen Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.86 in September 2019.

Zen Tech shares closed at 71.15 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 86.01% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.