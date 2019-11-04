Zen Tech Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.59 crore, up 406.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.59 crore in September 2019 up 406.86% from Rs. 9.39 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.34 crore in September 2019 up 857.06% from Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.94 crore in September 2019 up 2905.48% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2018.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2018.

Zen Tech shares closed at 68.25 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.66% returns over the last 6 months and -5.08% over the last 12 months.