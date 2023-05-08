Zen Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.88 crore, up 245.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.88 crore in March 2023 up 245.16% from Rs. 27.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2023 up 509.75% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.17 crore in March 2023 up 371.45% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2022.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

Zen Tech shares closed at 286.35 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.82% returns over the last 6 months and 48.52% over the last 12 months.