    Zen Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 95.88 crore, up 245.16% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 95.88 crore in March 2023 up 245.16% from Rs. 27.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.20 crore in March 2023 up 509.75% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.17 crore in March 2023 up 371.45% from Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2022.

    Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2022.

    Zen Tech shares closed at 286.35 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.82% returns over the last 6 months and 48.52% over the last 12 months.

    Zen Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations95.8852.4927.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations95.8852.4927.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.5329.8211.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.22-13.36-6.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.498.076.47
    Depreciation1.521.541.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.4511.2411.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6615.173.62
    Other Income-0.021.952.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.6517.126.25
    Interest0.632.100.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.0215.015.59
    Exceptional Items--2.00-0.28
    P/L Before Tax33.0217.015.31
    Tax9.655.080.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.3711.945.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.3711.945.15
    Minority Interest-3.18-2.50-1.83
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.209.443.31
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.551.190.42
    Diluted EPS2.431.140.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.551.190.42
    Diluted EPS2.431.140.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:44 am