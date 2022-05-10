 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zen Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore in March 2022 up 28.89% from Rs. 21.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2022 up 80.64% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2022 up 87.91% from Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2021.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

Zen Tech shares closed at 177.30 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)

Zen Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.78 26.22 21.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.78 26.22 21.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.25 10.79 5.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.41 -5.78 -0.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.47 9.64 4.88
Depreciation 1.21 2.45 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.64 11.67 9.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.62 -2.55 1.82
Other Income 2.64 1.77 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.25 -0.78 2.71
Interest 0.66 0.60 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.59 -1.37 2.42
Exceptional Items -0.28 -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.31 -1.37 2.42
Tax 0.16 0.43 0.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.15 -1.80 1.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.15 -1.80 1.83
Minority Interest -1.83 0.49 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.31 -1.31 1.83
Equity Share Capital 7.95 7.95 7.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 -0.16 0.17
Diluted EPS 0.42 -0.16 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 -0.16 0.17
Diluted EPS 0.42 -0.16 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 08:55 am
