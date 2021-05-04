Zen Tech Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.55 crore, up 8.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.55 crore in March 2021 up 8.91% from Rs. 19.79 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021 down 90.08% from Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.97 crore in March 2021 down 15.89% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2020.

Zen Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2020.

Zen Tech shares closed at 73.30 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.05% returns over the last 6 months and 89.41% over the last 12 months.