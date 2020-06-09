Zen Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.79 crore, down 55.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.79 crore in March 2020 down 55.7% from Rs. 44.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.48 crore in March 2020 up 45.99% from Rs. 12.66 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2020 down 57.93% from Rs. 11.22 crore in March 2019.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2019.

Zen Tech shares closed at 50.70 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.87% returns over the last 6 months and -31.21% over the last 12 months.