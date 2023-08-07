Zen Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore, up 257.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore in June 2023 up 257.3% from Rs. 37.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.09 crore in June 2023 up 531.49% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.59 crore in June 2023 up 451.97% from Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2022.

Zen Tech shares closed at 613.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 210.08% returns over the last 6 months and 215.34% over the last 12 months.