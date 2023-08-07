English
    Zen Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore, up 257.3% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.45 crore in June 2023 up 257.3% from Rs. 37.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.09 crore in June 2023 up 531.49% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.59 crore in June 2023 up 451.97% from Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022.

    Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2022.

    Zen Tech shares closed at 613.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 210.08% returns over the last 6 months and 215.34% over the last 12 months.

    Zen Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.4595.8837.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.4595.8837.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.9525.539.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.611.220.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.6413.497.10
    Depreciation1.911.521.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3320.459.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.0033.669.17
    Other Income2.68-0.022.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.6833.6511.34
    Interest0.420.630.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.2633.0210.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.2633.0210.69
    Tax20.829.653.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.4423.377.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.4423.377.03
    Minority Interest-1.35-3.180.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.0920.207.46
    Equity Share Capital8.407.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.812.550.94
    Diluted EPS5.652.430.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.812.550.94
    Diluted EPS5.652.430.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:11 am

