Zen Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 272.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in June 2022 up 272.09% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2022 up 756.33% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022 up 5088.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Zen Tech shares closed at 175.40 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and 87.19% over the last 12 months.