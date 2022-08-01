English
    Zen Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 272.09% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in June 2022 up 272.09% from Rs. 9.96 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2022 up 756.33% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022 up 5088.46% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

    Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

    Zen Tech shares closed at 175.40 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and 87.19% over the last 12 months.

    Zen Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.0727.789.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.0727.789.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.2011.252.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.65-6.41-1.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.106.474.30
    Depreciation1.631.211.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.3211.645.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.173.62-2.26
    Other Income2.172.640.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.346.25-1.51
    Interest0.650.660.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.695.59-1.67
    Exceptional Items---0.28--
    P/L Before Tax10.695.31-1.67
    Tax3.660.16-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.035.15-1.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.035.15-1.57
    Minority Interest0.43-1.830.44
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.463.31-1.14
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.42-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.910.42-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.42-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.910.42-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2022 12:00 pm
