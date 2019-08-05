Zen Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 48.92 crore, up 825.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.92 crore in June 2019 up 825.16% from Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2019 up 423.01% from Rs. 4.87 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.42 crore in June 2019 up 716.32% from Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2018.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2018.

Zen Tech shares closed at 53.80 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.05% returns over the last 6 months and -38.62% over the last 12 months.