Zen Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.49 crore, up 100.18% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.49 crore in December 2022 up 100.18% from Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2022 up 819.19% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2022 up 1017.37% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

Zen Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.49 33.41 26.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.49 33.41 26.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 29.82 13.98 10.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.36 -8.41 -5.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.07 7.26 9.64
Depreciation 1.54 1.37 2.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.24 10.67 11.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.17 8.56 -2.55
Other Income 1.95 3.15 1.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.12 11.70 -0.78
Interest 2.10 0.70 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.01 11.01 -1.37
Exceptional Items 2.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.01 11.01 -1.37
Tax 5.08 3.38 0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.94 7.63 -1.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.94 7.63 -1.80
Minority Interest -2.50 -1.98 0.49
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.44 5.65 -1.31
Equity Share Capital 7.95 7.95 7.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.71 -0.16
Diluted EPS 1.14 0.70 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.19 0.71 -0.16
Diluted EPS 1.14 0.70 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited