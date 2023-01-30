Zen Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.49 crore, up 100.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.49 crore in December 2022 up 100.18% from Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2022 up 819.19% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2022 up 1017.37% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

Zen Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

