    Zen Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.49 crore, up 100.18% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zen Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.49 crore in December 2022 up 100.18% from Rs. 26.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.44 crore in December 2022 up 819.19% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2022 up 1017.37% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

    Zen Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.4933.4126.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.4933.4126.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.8213.9810.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.36-8.41-5.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.077.269.64
    Depreciation1.541.372.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2410.6711.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.178.56-2.55
    Other Income1.953.151.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.1211.70-0.78
    Interest2.100.700.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0111.01-1.37
    Exceptional Items2.00----
    P/L Before Tax17.0111.01-1.37
    Tax5.083.380.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.947.63-1.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.947.63-1.80
    Minority Interest-2.50-1.980.49
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.445.65-1.31
    Equity Share Capital7.957.957.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.71-0.16
    Diluted EPS1.140.70-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.71-0.16
    Diluted EPS1.140.70-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited