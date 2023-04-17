 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee sees large block deal amid reports of Invesco dumping 5.6% stake; shares trade flat

Apr 17, 2023

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd saw a huge block deal where around 54.30 million shares or 5.6 percent stake of the company changed hands in bunch trades. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

The stock, meanwhile, was trading flat at Rs 208.20 from its previous close while India's benchmark Sensex fell 1.22 percent or 738 points to 59692 points.

According to news reports, OFI Global China and other funds managed by Invesco Developing Markets Fund were planning to sell its 5.6 percent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Shares are expected to be sold in the range of 199.80-208.15 a share.

Invesco, along with the funds linked to it, was the largest public shareholder in Zee and held as high as an 18 percent stake in September 2021, when it had called for the removal of the company's managing director Punit Goenka.