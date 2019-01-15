Zee Q3 preview: Brokerages expect double-digit growth in profit, revenue, EBITDA

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is expected to report a good set of earnings for the quarter-ended December 2018 with all parameters growing in double digits on a year-on-year basis.

The media company owned by Essel Group will announce its quarterly earnings on January 15, 2019.

The consistent growth in advertising and subscription revenue is likely to drive earnings, but there could be a limit of margin expansion due to higher content cost for ZEE5 and investment in movie content.

Overall, brokerage houses expect a minimum 20 percent YoY growth in bottomline as well as operating profit, and more than 10 percent in revenue.

"We anticipate revenue, EBITDA and PAT to jump around 14 percent, 20 percent and 21 percent, respectively, YoY," Edelweiss said.

Growth in revenue to be led by around 15 percent YoY surge in advertising revenue (compared to 22.7 percent YoY in Q2FY19) and 14 percent YoY domestic subscription revenue spurt (compared to 26 percent YoY in Q2FY19), it added.

The research house expects advertising revenue growth to transpire on account of a festive season and resumption in ad spends. "International revenue to be bouyant led by currency tailwinds; expected to grow around 1.5 percent YoY on a negative base of around 12 percent."

According to Edelweiss, domestic subscription revenue is estimated to remain robust on account of Phase III monetisation and digitisation. "ZEE5 will continue to contribute to advertising and subscription revenues."

ICICI Securities, which expects 23 percent YoY growth in profit, 23 percent in EBITDA and 16 percent in revenue, said advertising revenue growth for the quarter will be aided by continued market share gain for the network as well some tailwind from digital revenues.

Among brokers, Emkay expects the maximum profitability growth of 38.6 percent YoY.

Overall brokerage houses expect around 200 basis points expansion in operating margin on moderation of few movie-related costs and non-recurring cost related to 25-year celebration in the base.

But, "Higher content cost on account of amortization of ZEE5 content, investment in traditional and movie content, and the launch of 'ZEE Keralam' are expected to limit EBITDA margin expansion," Motilal Oswal said.

On a reported basis, Emkay said programming cost is expected to rise around 20.5 percent YoY on account of aggressive content launches on ZEE5 and the TV business. "Marketing and promotion cost is slated to rise on account of spends on OTT platform."

Key things to watch for

-Advertising revenue and subscription revenue outlook

-Development on promoter stake sale, OTT traction

-Investment/Content cost for Digital business, and its outlook for ZEE5 and reported numbers

-Impact of TRAI tariff order regulation

-The stock lost 23 percent in the last one year and 3 percent in last three months