    Zee Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.44 crore, down 13.56% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.44 crore in September 2022 down 13.56% from Rs. 161.32 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 up 100.41% from Rs. 116.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.62 crore in September 2022 down 36.88% from Rs. 40.59 crore in September 2021.

    Zee Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2021.

    Zee Media shares closed at 15.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.75% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Media Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.44148.15161.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.44148.15161.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.3746.7042.72
    Depreciation15.2516.4717.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.6572.6579.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1712.3321.85
    Other Income2.202.091.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3714.4223.29
    Interest6.676.768.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.707.6614.45
    Exceptional Items-----125.63
    P/L Before Tax3.707.66-111.18
    Tax3.223.115.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.484.55-116.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.484.55-116.78
    Equity Share Capital62.5462.5462.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.07-2.13
    Diluted EPS0.010.07-2.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.07-2.13
    Diluted EPS0.010.07-2.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm