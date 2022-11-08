Zee Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.44 crore, down 13.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.44 crore in September 2022 down 13.56% from Rs. 161.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 up 100.41% from Rs. 116.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.62 crore in September 2022 down 36.88% from Rs. 40.59 crore in September 2021.

Zee Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 15.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.75% over the last 12 months.