    Zee Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.48 crore, down 36.55% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.48 crore in March 2023 down 36.55% from Rs. 172.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.40 crore in March 2023 up 3.41% from Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2023 down 60.06% from Rs. 37.78 crore in March 2022.

    Zee Media shares closed at 8.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.57% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Media Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.48119.85172.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.48119.85172.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.4145.2847.60
    Depreciation15.7315.4615.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.4765.2690.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.13-6.1518.63
    Other Income13.492.853.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-3.3021.98
    Interest6.526.738.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.16-10.0313.25
    Exceptional Items-38.86---49.20
    P/L Before Tax-46.02-10.03-35.95
    Tax-4.62-1.416.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-41.40-8.62-42.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-41.40-8.62-42.86
    Equity Share Capital62.5462.5462.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.14-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.14-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.66-0.14-0.69
    Diluted EPS-0.66-0.14-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023 08:44 am