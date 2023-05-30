Zee Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.48 crore, down 36.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.48 crore in March 2023 down 36.55% from Rs. 172.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.40 crore in March 2023 up 3.41% from Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2023 down 60.06% from Rs. 37.78 crore in March 2022.

Zee Media shares closed at 8.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.57% over the last 12 months.