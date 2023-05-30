Zee Media Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.48 crore, down 36.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 109.48 crore in March 2023 down 36.55% from Rs. 172.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.40 crore in March 2023 up 3.41% from Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in March 2023 down 60.06% from Rs. 37.78 crore in March 2022.
Zee Media shares closed at 8.10 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -43.75% returns over the last 6 months and -47.57% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Media Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.48
|119.85
|172.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.48
|119.85
|172.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.41
|45.28
|47.60
|Depreciation
|15.73
|15.46
|15.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.47
|65.26
|90.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.13
|-6.15
|18.63
|Other Income
|13.49
|2.85
|3.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-3.30
|21.98
|Interest
|6.52
|6.73
|8.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.16
|-10.03
|13.25
|Exceptional Items
|-38.86
|--
|-49.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.02
|-10.03
|-35.95
|Tax
|-4.62
|-1.41
|6.91
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.40
|-8.62
|-42.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.40
|-8.62
|-42.86
|Equity Share Capital
|62.54
|62.54
|62.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.14
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.14
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|-0.14
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|-0.14
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
