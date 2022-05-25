 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.54 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.54 crore in March 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 162.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2022 down 610.85% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.78 crore in March 2022 down 32.52% from Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 16.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.11% over the last 12 months.

Zee Media Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 172.54 183.91 162.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 172.54 183.91 162.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.60 41.16 40.25
Depreciation 15.80 17.07 16.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.51 83.19 67.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.63 42.49 37.80
Other Income 3.35 1.10 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.98 43.59 39.16
Interest 8.73 7.94 9.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.25 35.65 29.67
Exceptional Items -49.20 -- -11.17
P/L Before Tax -35.95 35.65 18.50
Tax 6.91 10.54 10.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -42.86 25.11 8.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -42.86 25.11 8.39
Equity Share Capital 62.54 62.54 47.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 0.40 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.69 0.40 0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 0.40 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.69 0.40 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:33 am
