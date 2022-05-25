Zee Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.54 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.54 crore in March 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 162.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2022 down 610.85% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.78 crore in March 2022 down 32.52% from Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 16.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.11% over the last 12 months.