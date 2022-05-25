Zee Media Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.54 crore, up 6.01% Y-o-Y
May 25, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 172.54 crore in March 2022 up 6.01% from Rs. 162.76 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.86 crore in March 2022 down 610.85% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.78 crore in March 2022 down 32.52% from Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2021.
Zee Media shares closed at 16.75 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.11% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Media Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|172.54
|183.91
|162.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|172.54
|183.91
|162.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.60
|41.16
|40.25
|Depreciation
|15.80
|17.07
|16.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|90.51
|83.19
|67.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.63
|42.49
|37.80
|Other Income
|3.35
|1.10
|1.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.98
|43.59
|39.16
|Interest
|8.73
|7.94
|9.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.25
|35.65
|29.67
|Exceptional Items
|-49.20
|--
|-11.17
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.95
|35.65
|18.50
|Tax
|6.91
|10.54
|10.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.86
|25.11
|8.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.86
|25.11
|8.39
|Equity Share Capital
|62.54
|62.54
|47.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.40
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.40
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.40
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.40
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
