Zee Media Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 121.84 crore, down 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.84 crore in March 2020 down 19.04% from Rs. 150.49 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2020 up 106.09% from Rs. 93.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.16 crore in March 2020 down 36.82% from Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2019.

Zee Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2019.

Zee Media shares closed at 6.25 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.81% returns over the last 6 months and -50.00% over the last 12 months.