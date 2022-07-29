 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.15 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.15 crore in June 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 137.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022 down 97.91% from Rs. 218.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.89 crore in June 2022 down 3.23% from Rs. 31.92 crore in June 2021.

Zee Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 14.70 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Zee Media Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.15 172.54 137.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.15 172.54 137.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.70 47.60 43.77
Depreciation 16.47 15.80 17.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.65 90.51 62.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.33 18.63 13.08
Other Income 2.09 3.35 1.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.42 21.98 14.51
Interest 6.76 8.73 11.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.66 13.25 3.45
Exceptional Items -- -49.20 217.50
P/L Before Tax 7.66 -35.95 220.95
Tax 3.11 6.91 2.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.55 -42.86 218.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.55 -42.86 218.08
Equity Share Capital 62.54 62.54 47.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.69 4.63
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.69 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 -0.69 4.63
Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.69 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:41 pm
