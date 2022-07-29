Zee Media Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.15 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.15 crore in June 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 137.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in June 2022 down 97.91% from Rs. 218.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.89 crore in June 2022 down 3.23% from Rs. 31.92 crore in June 2021.

Zee Media EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.63 in June 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 14.70 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)