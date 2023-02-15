Zee Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.85 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 119.85 crore in December 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 183.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 down 134.33% from Rs. 25.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 60.66 crore in December 2021.
Zee Media shares closed at 10.90 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.24% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Media Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|119.85
|139.44
|183.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|119.85
|139.44
|183.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.28
|46.37
|41.16
|Depreciation
|15.46
|15.25
|17.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|65.26
|69.65
|83.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.15
|8.17
|42.49
|Other Income
|2.85
|2.20
|1.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|10.37
|43.59
|Interest
|6.73
|6.67
|7.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.03
|3.70
|35.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.03
|3.70
|35.65
|Tax
|-1.41
|3.22
|10.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.62
|0.48
|25.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.62
|0.48
|25.11
|Equity Share Capital
|62.54
|62.54
|62.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.01
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.01
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.01
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.01
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited