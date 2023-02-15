Zee Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.85 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.85 crore in December 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 183.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 down 134.33% from Rs. 25.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 60.66 crore in December 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 10.90 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.24% over the last 12 months.