    Zee Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.85 crore, down 34.83% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 119.85 crore in December 2022 down 34.83% from Rs. 183.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.62 crore in December 2022 down 134.33% from Rs. 25.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2022 down 79.95% from Rs. 60.66 crore in December 2021.

    Zee Media shares closed at 10.90 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.52% returns over the last 6 months and -41.24% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Media Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations119.85139.44183.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations119.85139.44183.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.2846.3741.16
    Depreciation15.4615.2517.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.2669.6583.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.158.1742.49
    Other Income2.852.201.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.3010.3743.59
    Interest6.736.677.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.033.7035.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.033.7035.65
    Tax-1.413.2210.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.620.4825.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.620.4825.11
    Equity Share Capital62.5462.5462.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.010.40
    Diluted EPS-0.140.010.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.010.40
    Diluted EPS-0.140.010.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:11 am