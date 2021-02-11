Zee Media Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 164.03 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.03 crore in December 2020 up 18.81% from Rs. 138.06 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.79 crore in December 2020 up 116.75% from Rs. 183.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.03 crore in December 2020 up 33.17% from Rs. 45.83 crore in December 2019.

Zee Media EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.91 in December 2019.

Zee Media shares closed at 5.30 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)