Zee Media Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 138.06 crore, down 19.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.06 crore in December 2019 down 19.13% from Rs. 170.72 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 183.81 crore in December 2019 down 1126.3% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.83 crore in December 2019 up 2.53% from Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2018.

Zee Media shares closed at 6.00 on January 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -48.28% returns over the last 6 months and -76.19% over the last 12 months.