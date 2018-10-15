App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zee Media Q2 net profit at Rs 17.25 crore

It had reported a net profit of Rs 3.79 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Zee Media Corporation said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Zee Media Corporation reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17.25 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Its consolidated income from operations during the reported quarter stood at Rs 170.66 crore as compared to Rs 126.71 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Its consolidated income from operations during the reported quarter stood at Rs 170.66 crore as compared to Rs 126.71 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The company said results are not comparable consequent to acquisition of Akaash News.

"Post acquisition of balance 40 percent equity stake in its subsidiary, Zee Akaash News became wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from June 1, 2018 and accordingly figures for the current periods are not comparable with previous periods presented in the consolidated financial results," the company said.

Its total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 144.78 crore.

Zee Media operates news channels which include Zee News, Zee Business, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chattisgarh, Zee Salaam (Urdu), Zee 24 Taas, Zee Kalinga and India 24X7.

Apart from News Channels, ZMCL also operates English daily 'dna' through Diligent Media Corporation Limited, another subsidiary of the company.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 09:40 pm

