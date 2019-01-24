App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 06:07 PM IST

Zee Media Corporation reports Q3 net profit of Rs 27.20 cr

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 20.86 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.



Its income from operations stood at Rs 194.22 crore during the quarter. It was Rs 158.30 crore a year ago.

The company said figures for the current periods are not comparable with previous periods presented in the consolidated financial results on the account of acquisition of balance 40 per cent equity stake in its subsidiary, Zee Akaash News Pvt Ltd.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 05:50 pm

