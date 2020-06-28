App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 11:25 AM IST

Zee Media Corporation Q4 net profit at Rs 11.14 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 86.66 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.14 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Its revenue from operations was down 18.42 percent at Rs 138.15 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 169.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ZMCL's total expenses slipped 11.46 percent to Rs 134.40 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20, as against Rs 151.81 crore.

For the fiscal 2019-20, ZMCL had a net loss of Rs 271.11 crore. It had a net profit of Rs 13.17 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations in the fiscal was Rs 631.75 crore, down 8.03 percent. It was Rs 686.92 crore in 2018-19.

Meanwhile, the company in a separate filing informed the BSE its board in a meeting held on Saturday approved the appointment of Surender Singh as an Additional Director of the company in the category of non-executive non- independent director.

ZMCL is one of the leading news networks of India.

Its news channels include Zee News, Zee Business, WION, Zee Hindustan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Odisha, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak, and Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 06:58 pm

