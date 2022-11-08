 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore in September 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 206.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in September 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 102.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.21 crore in September 2022 down 66.72% from Rs. 63.74 crore in September 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 15.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.75% over the last 12 months.

Zee Media Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.77 206.96 206.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.77 206.96 206.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.80 66.92 50.43
Depreciation 22.24 22.80 20.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 105.58 100.20 93.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.85 17.04 41.55
Other Income 0.82 2.85 1.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.03 19.89 43.04
Interest 7.61 7.33 8.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.64 12.56 34.12
Exceptional Items -- -- -125.63
P/L Before Tax -8.64 12.56 -91.51
Tax 3.44 4.37 11.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -12.08 8.19 -102.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -12.08 8.19 -102.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -12.08 8.19 -102.67
Equity Share Capital 62.54 62.54 62.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.13 -1.87
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.13 -1.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.13 -1.87
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.13 -1.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
