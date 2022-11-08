English
    Zee Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore in September 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 206.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in September 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 102.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.21 crore in September 2022 down 66.72% from Rs. 63.74 crore in September 2021.

    Zee Media shares closed at 15.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.75% over the last 12 months.

    Zee Media Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.77206.96206.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.77206.96206.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.8066.9250.43
    Depreciation22.2422.8020.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses105.58100.2093.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.8517.0441.55
    Other Income0.822.851.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.0319.8943.04
    Interest7.617.338.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.6412.5634.12
    Exceptional Items-----125.63
    P/L Before Tax-8.6412.56-91.51
    Tax3.444.3711.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-12.088.19-102.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-12.088.19-102.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-12.088.19-102.67
    Equity Share Capital62.5462.5462.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.13-1.87
    Diluted EPS-0.190.13-1.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.13-1.87
    Diluted EPS-0.190.13-1.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
