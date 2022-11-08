Zee Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zee Media Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore in September 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 206.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in September 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 102.67 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.21 crore in September 2022 down 66.72% from Rs. 63.74 crore in September 2021.
Zee Media shares closed at 15.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.75% over the last 12 months.
|Zee Media Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|194.77
|206.96
|206.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|194.77
|206.96
|206.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.80
|66.92
|50.43
|Depreciation
|22.24
|22.80
|20.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|105.58
|100.20
|93.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.85
|17.04
|41.55
|Other Income
|0.82
|2.85
|1.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|19.89
|43.04
|Interest
|7.61
|7.33
|8.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.64
|12.56
|34.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-125.63
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.64
|12.56
|-91.51
|Tax
|3.44
|4.37
|11.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-12.08
|8.19
|-102.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-12.08
|8.19
|-102.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-12.08
|8.19
|-102.67
|Equity Share Capital
|62.54
|62.54
|62.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.13
|-1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.13
|-1.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.13
|-1.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.13
|-1.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited