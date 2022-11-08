Zee Media Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.77 crore in September 2022 down 5.52% from Rs. 206.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 12.08 crore in September 2022 up 88.23% from Rs. 102.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.21 crore in September 2022 down 66.72% from Rs. 63.74 crore in September 2021.

Zee Media shares closed at 15.70 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 29.75% over the last 12 months.